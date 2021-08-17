HC orders probe into graft allegations against Southeast Bank chairman

The High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to probe allegations of corruption against Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir.

It also issued a rule asking why the inaction of the defendants in the investigation into allegations of corruption against him should not be declared illegal and why legal action should not be taken against him based on a newspaper report published on 1 August.

A High Court bench of Justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mojibur Rahman passed the order.

A section of sponsor directors of the bank brought allegations of massive irregularities including siphoning off bank money to Singapore against the current chairman who has been serving the post for 17 years, raising concern about depositors' money.

The conflict between two groups of directors put the bank at risk as a number of directors are not attending the board meeting regularly. Even they boycotted the annual general meeting.

Some five sponsor directors filed complaints with the Bangladesh Bank against the existing chairman urging to conduct an investigation into the bank.

According to the complaint, current chairman Alamgir Kabir has been taking board decisions alone ignoring other directors' opinion and made his grip strong in the board by appointing his own people.

For instance, his son Raiyan Kabir who joined the bank as an employee in the treasury section in 2003, is now the director of the bank.

He obtained the directorship in the last year by buying 2% share which costs more than Tk30 crore.

Another company, Bay Leasing, controlled by Alamgir Kabir, came to the board in the last year buying 2% share of the bank.

Kabir also appointed three independent directors at a time and all of them are allegedly his friends.

Directors alleged that Kabir brought his own people to make a quorum in the board to approve decisions.

According to the complaint, Kabir laundered bank money through his son's company to Singapore.

The bank bought 185 CRM (Cash Recycling Machine) and more than 300 CRM in the process of import. All those machines were purchased at a higher price than the market price and laundered money to Singapore through over-invoicing.

The bank opened LC (Letter of Credit) at the name of three Singapore-based companies for importing CRM. The names of those companies are- R & N Trade Holdings, E-exchange Singapore and R& N Marine and Ship Trade. All those companies were formed by Raiyan Kabir, according to the complaint.

In the personal profile posted in the Southeast Bank, Raiyan Kabir introduced himself as the founder of R & N Trade Holdings in the year 2011.

Before that, he also formed R & N Export and Import in Sydney, Australia in 2008.

Directors complained that Raiyan Kabir did not take permission for such investment abroad from Bangladesh Bank or Bangladesh Investment Development Authority. They made the investment by laundering money in various ways.

Southeast bank set up additional two CDM in every branch. CDM is an ATM-like machine that allows you to deposit cash directly into your account using the ATM cum debit card or your account number.

All CDMs were purchased from Zara Zaman Technology at Tk8.2 lakh to Tk26.95 lakh for each machine which was two or three times higher than the market price.

Zara Zaman Technology imported those machines through opening LC under the name of R & N Trade Holdings owned by Raiyan Kabir.

R & N Holdings sourced those machines from a Chinese manufacturer and supplied them to the bank.

The bank could have been importing directly from the Chinese company but it used R & N Trade unnecessarily intending to launder money through over invoicing, claimed directors.

During hearing of a writ petition, the High Court bench instructed the finance ministry, the Bangladesh Bank, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the matter and submit a report to the court within three months.

Meanwhile, the finance secretary, the ACC chairman, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit deputy governor, the Southeast Bank chairman and its managing director were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Lawyer Manzil Morshed appeared for the writ petition. Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Aminuddin Manik stood for the state.

The court fixed 17 November as the date to pass the next order on the writ filed by lawyers Md Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury, Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan and Md Mahbubul Islam on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

They filed the writ petition along with a newspaper article on corruption allegations against Alamgir Kabir under the headline "One Chair 1 lakh 40 thousand".