Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

The Bangladesh Bank has appointed Md Habibur Rahman as its chief economist.

In an office notice issued Sunday (13 February), the central bank said Bangladesh Bank Executive Director (Research) Dr Md Habibur Rahman has been recruited in the post as per the decision of directors' board made at 419th meeting.

The notice, signed by Bangladesh Bank General Manager (Human Resource) Md Golam Mostafa, also read that the board meeting took place on 20 January.