Govt promotes 21 DMDs in state banks to meet manpower shortage

UNB
02 November, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 06:19 pm

Govt promotes 21 DMDs in state banks to meet manpower shortage

The government has promoted 21 bank officials as deputy managing directors (DMD) and posted them in different state-owned banks and financial institutions.

According to a notification of the banking wing of the ministry of finance made public on Monday the promoted officials have been serving different state banks and financial institutions as general managers (GM).

The officials are Niranjan Chandra Debnath, GM of Basic Bank, has been promoted as DMD of the bank, Rupali Bank's GM Mojibur Rahman made DMD to Sonali Bank, Arun Kumar Chowdhury, GM of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, made DMD of the same institution.

Rupali Bank MG Begum Sanchia Binte Ali has been promoted to DMD of Prabasi Kalyan Bank. Janata Bank' GM Shahidul Islam made DMD of Palli Sanchay Bank, Chanu Gopal Ghosh, MG of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, promoted as DMD of the bank.

GM of Rupali Bank Md. Abdur Rahim, promoted to DMD of Basic Bank, MG of Janata Bank Md. Kamruzzaman Khan promoted as DMD of Sonali Bank. MG of Janata Bank Mahbubur Rahman promoted to DMD of Sonali Bank, GM of Rupali Bank Begum Wahida Begum promoted to DMD of Ansar VDB Unnayan Bank.

GM of Janata Bank Md Asaduzzaman, made the DMD of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, GM of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Mir Mofazzal Hossain, made DMD of the bank, GM of Rupali Bank Shawkat Ali Khan, promoted to DMD of the bank, GM of Janata Bank Md Habibur Rahman Gazi  promoted to DMD of Agrani Bank.

GM of Rupali Bank Khan Iqbal Hossain has been promoted to DMD of the bank, GM of Janata Bank Md Kamrul Ahsan promoted to DMD of Janata Bank, GM of Agrani Bank Md Anwarul Islam promoted DMD of the bank, GM of Rupali Bank Sachindra Nath Samaddar made DMD of Bangladesh Development Bank, GM of Rupali Bank Begum Salman Banu made DMD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, GM of BASIC bank Abu Md Mofazzel promoted to DMD of the bank and GM of Agrani Bank Md Monirul Islam promoted as DMD of the bank.

