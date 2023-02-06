Govt borrowing from commercial banks surges

Banking

Tonmoy Modak
06 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Govt borrowing from commercial banks surges

The borrowing can put further strain on the banking sector already hit by a liquidity crunch, bankers and analysts believe

Tonmoy Modak
06 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 10:25 pm

The government borrowed Tk2,341 crore from the scheduled banks in January this year, up from Tk863 crore in the previous month.

With the latest addition, the borrowing from the sector in the first seven months of FY23 rose to Tk34,590 crore.

Bankers and analysts said the government's borrowing from commercial banks can put further strain on the banking sector already hit by a liquidity crunch. It also can badly impact the sector in meeting deposit and loan obligations, which can lead to a further tightening of credit and a reduction in economic activities.

"The liquidity crunch may be intensified further with the government borrowing from commercial banks," Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told The Business Standard.

The existing liquidity crunch has appeared as commercial banks have been buying dollars from the central bank in exchange for liquid money, he explained and said, "The authorities should take care [of the situation] and ensure that liquidity crunch does not increase and loanable funds do not decrease further."

According to the Bangladesh Bank data, the government loans from commercial banks were Tk2.02 lakh crore at the end of January last, which was Tk1.81 lakh crore in December, meaning that the government borrowed some Tk21,000 from the sector in a month.

With the amount, it provided the central bank with Tk19,000 crore in loan repayment aiming at tackling inflation, the data said. 

"Since borrowing from the central bank raises inflation sometimes, the government is now trying to reduce inflationary impacts by repaying central bank loans. The reduced dependency on the central bank is good in terms of macroeconomic and monetary management," added Professor Mustafizur Rahman.

With the loan repayment, the government debts to the central bank fell to Tk1.02 lakh crore in January from Tk1.21 lakh crore in December. In the first seven months of FY23, the government borrowed Tk46,048 crore in total from the central bank and some Tk11,089 crore of the amount went to the country's money circulation system in the name of loan repayments to commercial banks.

The government set a target of borrowing Tk1.06 lakh crore from the banking sector to meet the budget deficit for FY23. At the end of January, it borrowed 32.53% of the target.

Over the past year, from January 2022 to January 2023, the government took loans of around Tk91,000 crore from the banking sector, mostly from the central bank, according to official data, raising its total debts to banks to Tk3.05 lakh crores.

The government usually takes loans to meet the deficit budget and most of the funds are spent on the annual development budget. Apart from the banks, it also borrows from saving instruments and non-bank financial institutions.

In the current fiscal year, the government has a target of borrowing Tk35,000 crore from saving tools and Tk5,000 crore from non-bank financial institutions for FY23. Against the target, it borrowed Tk6,786 crore from non-bank institutions until January.

Meanwhile, borrowings from savings tools fell by Tk3,107 crore in the first six months as it borrowed Tk40,472 crores from the tools and paid back Tk43,579 crores.

Economy / Top News

govt borrowing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

13h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

13h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

4h | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

4h | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

7h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'