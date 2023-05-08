Google, Facebook to face 15% tax for running local ads

Banking

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:37 pm

Related News

Google, Facebook to face 15% tax for running local ads

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:37 pm
Google, Facebook to face 15% tax for running local ads

The central bank has asked all commercial banks to deduct 15% withholding tax if any local company makes payment to tech giants like Google and Facebook through their authorisied dealer (AD) branch dealing with foreign currency transactions against advertisement. 

The section 56 of the Income Tax Ordinance provides clarification regarding Digital Marketing and Broadcast Advertising.

It stated that any advertising campaign or promotion of any content on social media or websites using the internet will be considered Digital Marketing. 

Besides, any advertisement broadcast on any foreign television or radio channel will be considered as Broadcast Advertising and the company concerned will have to pay tax at the rate of 20%.

In view of this, on Monday, the central bank notified the commercial banks to deduct withholding tax while sending remittances in favour of foreign institutions for the above mentioned services.

A central bank official of the department concerned said, "In many cases, while sending remittances to foreign organisations, there has always been a confusion regarding tax rates of Digital Marketing and Broadcast Advertising, so the issue has now been clarified."

 

Top News

google / Facebook / ads

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

11h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

12h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

14h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

5h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

8h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46