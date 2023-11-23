Good governance in banking sector stressed at BUILD FSDWC meeting

Banking

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 06:55 pm

Related News

Good governance in banking sector stressed at BUILD FSDWC meeting

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser
Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser stressed the need for taking proper, visible and fast actions to ensure good governance in the banking sector to address monumental challenges faced by the sector.

The deputy governor was addressing the 11th Financial Sector Development Working Committee (FSDWC) meeting virtually on Wednesday. Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) organised the event.

Barrister Sameer Sattar, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, co-chaired the meeting, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deputy governor hoped that the present situation of investment and trade will get momentum after the upcoming election and new administration will boost the confidence of the investors.

"From Bangladesh Bank, we have adopted a single exchange rate policy despite it being fixed by the ABB (Association of Bankers, Bangladesh) and BAFEDA (Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association), we are strictly monitoring the rate. To manage the exchange rate fluctuation, the central bank is in contact with the Reserve Bank of India," he said.

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president stressed the importance of governance in managing non-performing loans, advocating for a swift recovery plan to revitalise the financial sector. He commended Bangladesh Bank for streamlining loan processes and facilitating easier access to financing.

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Omar Hazzaz echoed the sentiments, emphasising the promotion of corporate good governance in the financial sector to gain trust and confidence. He commended the research efforts of Business Initiative Leading Development in this regard.

Business Initiative Leading Development CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum presented a comprehensive policy paper on the Export Facilitation Pre-Financing Facility. The paper recommended an increase in the EFPF loan ceiling to Tk30,000 crore based on sector demands. Specific recommendations for the RMG and leather sectors were made, including an increase in loan ceilings and the introduction of online-based application services for the Export Facilitation Pre-Financing Facility.

Prof Dr Mahmood Osman Imam from Dhaka University advocated for the temporary filtering of development projects and restrictions on luxury imports to contain inflationary pressure. He suggested alternative funding sources for the Export Facilitation Pre-Financing Facility.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh Vice President Md Yasin Miah emphasised the necessity of good governance and accountability in attracting deposits, investments, and conducting global business.

Banking sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

11h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

11h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

47m | TBS Economy
How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

5h | TBS World
MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

7h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

21h | TBS SPORTS