Global Islami Bank signs CMSME refinancing agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Banking

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 06:07 pm

Global Islami Bank has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to provide investment under refinancing facilities for the Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) recently. 

The bank has become a participating financial institution of BB under the 'Refinance Scheme against Term Loan to CMSME Sector', reads a press release.

Md Jaker Hossain, Director at SME & Special Programmes Department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest and Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser was present as the special guest. High Officials of Bangladesh Bank, Managing Director of different banks and FIs were also present at the ceremony.

