Global Islami Bank opens its 93rd branch in Dinajpur

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
14 August, 2022, 04:14 pm

Photo:Courtesy
Photo:Courtesy

Global Islami Bank has opened its 93rd branch in Dinajpur on Sunday (14 August). 

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurated the operation of the branch as chief guest, said a press release.  

Among others, Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, divisional heads from head office, branch managers and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.

According to the media release, the bank will provide quality service to customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.

