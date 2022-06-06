Global Islami Bank opens its 91st branch at Pragati Sarani

Global Islami Bank has opened its 91st branch at Pragati Sarani in Dhaka on Monday (6 June).

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank, has virtually inaugurated the operation of the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.