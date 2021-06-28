Global Islami Bank inaugurates two new branches 

28 June, 2021, 04:50 pm
Global Islami Bank inaugurated two new branches at Natun Bazar in Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar and in Ranpur.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank virtually inaugurated the operation of both the branches today as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Additional Managing Director Md Golam Sarwar and Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, divisional heads from head office, branch managers and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.

