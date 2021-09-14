Global Islami Bank inaugurates 11 sub-branches across the country 

Global Islami Bank formally installed 11 sub-branches at different regions of the country on Tuesday.

Among them five sub-branches at Rampur, Harbang, Ramu, Barobakia and Thaingkhali of Cox's Bazar, two at M Char Hat and Satbaria of Chattogram, one each at Alikadam of Bandarban, Darbesher Hat of Feni, Trimohoni of Kushtia and Tongi T&T Bazar of Gazipur, said a press release issued from Global Bank.

Managing Director of Global Islami Bank Syed Habib Hasnat has virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest.

Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

The bank committed to provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network around the country through the latest technological support.