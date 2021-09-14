Global Islami Bank inaugurates 11 sub-branches across the country 

Banking

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 05:35 pm

Related News

Global Islami Bank inaugurates 11 sub-branches across the country 

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 05:35 pm

Global Islami Bank formally installed 11 sub-branches at different regions of the country on Tuesday.

Among them five sub-branches at Rampur, Harbang, Ramu, Barobakia and Thaingkhali of Cox's Bazar, two at M Char Hat and Satbaria of Chattogram, one each at Alikadam of Bandarban, Darbesher Hat of Feni, Trimohoni of Kushtia and Tongi T&T Bazar of Gazipur, said a press release issued from Global Bank. 

Managing Director of Global Islami Bank Syed Habib Hasnat has virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest. 

Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

The bank committed to provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network around the country through the latest technological support.

Global Islami Bank

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world