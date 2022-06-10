Global Islami Bank honours employees with Integrity Award

Global Islami Bank honours employees with Integrity Award

Global Islami Bank offered 'Integrity Award' for the year 2020-21 under the National Integrity Award Guideline. 

The awardees in different categories are Kazi Anwarul Azam, VP and Manager in Dhanmondi Branch; Mokterul Islam, SAVP and Manager in Khatungonj Branch; Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, AVP and Manager in Ulokhola Branch and Arfadul Haque, Peon at Head Office, according to a press release. 

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank, handed over certificates and cheques to the awardees in recognition of their integrity in the performance of duties and responsibilities in the field of their office work.

The Integrity Award was given according to the Bangladesh Bank's directive following the government's National Integrity Strategy.

