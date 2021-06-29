Global Islami Bank formally opens its two new branches at Narayanganj and Mymensingh

Global Islami Bank formally opened its two new branches at Narayanganj and Mymensingh on June 29, 2021, states a press release.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the branches as Chief Guest. Additionally, Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers & distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers & will expand its network at home & abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.