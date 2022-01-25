Global Economics Ltd awards SBL for entrepreneurship and transformation

The Global Economics Limited has awarded Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Standard Bank Limited (SBL) as the "Best Entrepreneur in Banking Sector in Bangladesh".

The organisation has also honoured SBL as the "Best Bank for Sustainable Business Transformation in Bangladesh" for the year 2021.

In presence of SBL Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, the chairman of the bank received both the awards in the Annual Global Economics Award ceremony, held in Shangri-la Hotel, Dubai on 20 January, said a press release.

Kazi Akram expressed his gratitude to "The Global Economics Limited" saying, "This award indicates the inner strength of Standard Bank and it will encourage us to deliver the best effort for adding value in banking services, to which we are committed."

"This award is the deserving recognition for Standard Bank to successfully complete the challenging task of migrating the entire operation of a 21-year-old bank amid the pandemic. We thank our clients, regulators and stakeholders for their continued confidence on Standard Bank," said Khondoker Rashed Maqsood.

According to the media release, the London based financial publication "The Global Economics Limited" nominates financial and non-financial institutions operating in different countries of the world for the award analysing their efficiency, capability, strength and financial contribution.

Recently, the World Marketing Congress awarded the bank with "Business Transformation Award-2021" in the Sustainable Business category at "Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2021" for transforming all of its 138 branches along with all banking operations from conventional banking to Islami Shari`ah based banking system.