FSIB presents Global Money Week 2022 held

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

The closing and award giving ceremony of First Security Islami Bank (FSIB) Presents Global Money Week-2022 was held at Daffodil Education Network on Wednesday.

Based on the theme "Build your future, be smart about money", Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute jointly organised the festival to create financial awareness among the younger generation, where First Security Islami Bank Ltd was the chief patron of the festival.

Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner of Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, was present at the closing and award-giving ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd, Professor Dr Md Masum Iqbal, dean of Business and Entrepreneurship Faculty, Prof Ujjal K Chowdhury, adviser, and Ameena Hasan Ena, deputy director of Daffodil International University, also attended the event.

Major General (Rtd) Sarwar Hossain, former military secretary to the President and Executive Chairman of AFC Agro Biotech Ltd, Munir Hasan, chief of Youth Development of the daily Prothom Alo, Tohurul Hassan, programme manager of Digital Exchange and Digital Financial Services (a2i), and KM Hasan Ripon, chief executive officer of Bangladesh Skill Development Institute, were present as the special guests. 

During the years of 2015 and 2017, Bangladesh won two awards and was recognised for its outstanding contribution to creating financial literacy among youth by competing with 160 countries in the world.

