Forex reserves slip below $40B after 2 years

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves have dropped below the $40 billion mark for the first time in two years, according to the Bangladesh Bank's latest data.

The reserves declined to $39.77 billion on Tuesday (12 July), thanks to the central bank's import payments of $1.99 billion last week to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are members of ACU. The central banks of these countries have to make the payments every two months.

The reserves have been under stress for the past couple of months due to surge in import bills and drop in inward remittance.

Moreover, the central bank has to sell dollars from its reserves to cope with the current economic situation, especially since it has been assisting in the settlement of opened LCs (letter of credit) for food, energy and government purchases.

It has sold $7.62 billion from its reserves in the FY-2022.

In addition, the central bank has devalued taka to discourage imports and encourage exports. It is currently selling a dollar for Tk93.45 which was Tk84.80 a year ago.

Bangladesh's forex reserves witnessed a fall as import volume in the fiscal year 2021-22 increased to about $78 billion, while foreign exchange gained from remittance and export stood at $73 billion.

The export earnings in FY22 amounted to $52.08 billion and inward remittances $21.03 billion. The inward remittance shows a fall in the FY22 to $21.03 billion from $ 24.77 billion in FY21.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves soared to a record amount of $46.15 billion in December last year.