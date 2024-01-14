Foreign currency bond rates increased by 2% to boost dollar inflow

Banking

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 07:22 pm

Related News

Foreign currency bond rates increased by 2% to boost dollar inflow

For investments up to $1 lakh in three different terms, the interest rate for the US dollar premium bond has increased by 2%, while the rate for investment bonds has been raised by 1.5%.

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 07:22 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Finance has raised the interest rates on the country's existing foreign bonds—US dollar premium and US dollar investment bonds—by a maximum of 2%.

The Internal Resources Division under the Ministry of Finance issued a notification regarding this on Sunday.

According to insiders from banks and economists, this initiative aims to boost the inflow of dollars into the country by attracting investments from the Bangladeshi diaspora and foreign citizens of Bangladeshi origin.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For investments up to $1 lakh in three different terms, the interest rate for the US dollar premium bond has increased by 2%, while the rate for investment bonds has been raised by 1.5%.

For premium bonds, the rates have risen to 6.50% for the 1-year term, 7% for the two-year term, and 7.50% for the three-year term.

For investment bonds, the rate for the 1-year term has increased to 5.50%, followed by a 6% rate for the two-year term and a 6.50% rate for the three-year term.

Buyers can purchase the bonds from the Authorized Dealer Branches of any bank in the country or Bangladeshi bank branches located abroad, as well as from exchange houses.

Economy / Top News

Bond / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

4h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

4h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

10h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

6h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

7h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

21h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

10h | Videos