Foreign currency bond rates increased by 2% to boost dollar inflow

The Ministry of Finance has raised the interest rates on the country's existing foreign bonds—US dollar premium and US dollar investment bonds—by a maximum of 2%.

The Internal Resources Division under the Ministry of Finance issued a notification regarding this on Sunday.

According to insiders from banks and economists, this initiative aims to boost the inflow of dollars into the country by attracting investments from the Bangladeshi diaspora and foreign citizens of Bangladeshi origin.

For investments up to $1 lakh in three different terms, the interest rate for the US dollar premium bond has increased by 2%, while the rate for investment bonds has been raised by 1.5%.

For premium bonds, the rates have risen to 6.50% for the 1-year term, 7% for the two-year term, and 7.50% for the three-year term.

For investment bonds, the rate for the 1-year term has increased to 5.50%, followed by a 6% rate for the two-year term and a 6.50% rate for the three-year term.

Buyers can purchase the bonds from the Authorized Dealer Branches of any bank in the country or Bangladeshi bank branches located abroad, as well as from exchange houses.