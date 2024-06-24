Finance ministry seeks removal of Matiur from Sonali Bank board, recommends new director

The Financial Institutions Department has sent letters to the Sonali Bank and the Bangladesh Bank, asking for the removal of Matiur Rahman, a former member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), from the directorship of the state-owned bank.

The letters, addressed to Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, have been sent following media reports on alleged corruption by the former NBR official.

At the same time, the ministry recommended that finance division Additional Secretary Mohammad Abu Yusuf be appointed as a new director to replace Matiur in the Sonali Bank board.

The letter, signed by FID Joint Secretary Meenakshi Barman, reads, "It is being recommended to take necessary action to remove Dr Md Matiur Rahman from the board of directors of Sonali Bank."

Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court issued a travel ban against Matiur Rahman, his first wife Layla Kaniz, who is the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, and their son Ahmed Toufikur Rahman Arnab.

On Sunday (23 June), Matiur was removed from his posts as a NBR member and president of the NBR Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal.

An investigation has also been launched into the allegations of corruption and acquisition of illegal wealth by Matiur.

The graft of Matiur came into limelight after his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media claiming to have bought it at Tk15 lakh, which raised questions about the income of the NBR official.

This recent scandal has brought significant attention to Rahman's family's lavish lifestyle and raised questions about his suitability for the directorship at Sonali Bank.