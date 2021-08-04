Female entrepreneurs to get loans at 5 % interest

Banking

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 07:51 pm

Related News

Female entrepreneurs to get loans at 5 % interest

Banks and financial institutes will be able to take the loans at .5 percent interest rate

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 07:51 pm
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has reduced the interest rate to 5 percent for loans of female entrepreneurs under the Small Enterprise Refinance Scheme.
 
Banks and financial institutes will be able to take the loans at .5 percent interest rate from BB and have to provide at 5% interest rate, the central bank said in a circular.
 
BB has fixed the target to provide the SME loans among at least 15% female entrepreneurs of the country within 2024.
 

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Female entrepreneurs loan / Loan for female entrepreneurs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

4h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August