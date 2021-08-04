Female entrepreneurs to get loans at 5 % interest
Banks and financial institutes will be able to take the loans at .5 percent interest rate
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has reduced the interest rate to 5 percent for loans of female entrepreneurs under the Small Enterprise Refinance Scheme.
Banks and financial institutes will be able to take the loans at .5 percent interest rate from BB and have to provide at 5% interest rate, the central bank said in a circular.
BB has fixed the target to provide the SME loans among at least 15% female entrepreneurs of the country within 2024.