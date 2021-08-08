Farman R Chowdhury renewed as Managing Director, CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Banking

TBS Report  
08 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 05:34 pm

Farman R Chowdhury renewed as Managing Director, CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank

He has been serving as the managing director and CEO of the bank since 1 October 2018

Farman R Chowdhury renewed as Managing Director, CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Banker Mr Farman R Chowdhury has been renewed as the managing director & CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited for the 2nd term from 01 October 2021 for the next 4 years.

He has been serving as the managing director and CEO of the bank since 1 October 2018, reads a press release.

Prior to his joining he was the managing director & CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited and ONE Bank Limited and served there for 5 and 6 years respectively.

Mr Chowdhury, attained an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University, started his banking career in October 1986 as a management trainee in American Express Bank and served there for 12 years in various capacities.

He carries with him vast experience in banking operation especially in Credit and Marketing.

He received trainings in Banking and Finance at home and abroad and attended many seminars, workshops and symposiums relating to Banking and Finance during his long career.

