Export Development Fund loan interest hiked

Banking

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

Export Development Fund loan interest hiked

The usance period for import bills payment has been increased from 180 days to 360 days

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:16 pm
Export Development Fund loan interest hiked

The Bangladesh Bank has increased the interest on loans taken from the Export Development Fund (EDF) to 3% from 2%. 

Besides, the usance period for import bill payment for industrial raw materials, agricultural implements, and chemical fertilisers under supplier's or buyer's credit has been increased from 180 days to 360 days. The extended period is also applicable for back to back import of industrial raw material.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank issued two separate circulars in this regard on Wednesday.

One of the circulars said interest rate on EDF loans to banks will be charged by the Bangladesh Bank at 1.5%, while banks will charge interest to manufacturer-exporters at 3% for disbursements until further instructions.

Earlier, the interest on EDF loan disbursements to Banks was charged by Bangladesh Bank at 1%, with the banks charging at 2% on their loan disbursements to manufacturer-exporters.

BB allows banks to charge addt’l 1% interest on EDF loans for interim period

In March 2022, the size of EDF was increased to $7 billion from $6 billion to meet the growing demand among exporters. In June 2021, the EDF went up to $6 billion from $5.5 billion while the fund rose to $5.5 billion from $5 billion in March of the year. It increased to $5 billion from $3.5 billion in April 2020.

In another circular, the usance period for import bill payment has been extended from 180 days to 360 days.

Usance period is the allowable period of time between the date of the import bill and its payment.

The extended usance period will be effective till 31 December this year and it will not be applicable for imports under EDF loans, said the circular.

Earlier, in a circular published in January this year, the usance period was extended to 270 days, which was generally 180 days. This facility expired on 30 June this year. The time period was extended again through new instructions on Wednesday.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

EDF / Export Development Fund (EDF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership