EXIM Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited has received the '2022 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition' award.

JP Morgan Chase Bank conferred the award on EXIM Bank for its achievement of 'Best-in-Class MT202', reads a press release.

EXIM Bank has achieved a STP rate of 99.73% for payment of import bills of its customers.

Exim Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain received the award from Sazzad Anam, executive director and country head of JP Morgan Bangladesh Office.

Humayin Kabir and Shah Abdul Bari, additional managing directors and the senior officials from both banks were present on this occasion.