Exim Bank receives appreciation letter for disbursing cent percent incentive in agri-sector

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has appreciated Exim Bank for disbursing 100% investment under the government incentive scheme for agriculture during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over an appreciation letter to the Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammed Haider Ali Miah recently, reads a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager Abdul Hakim Were Also present at that time.

It is to be mentioned that Exim Bank has disbursed 101.19 % of the funds allocated by Bangladesh Bank under the government refinancing scheme in the agricultural sector.