Exim Bank opens 142nd branch in Ashulia

Exim Bank has launched its 142nd branch in Jirani Bazar of Ashulia.

Mohammad Firoz Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest of the programme on Sunday (16 October), reads press release.

Maidul Islam, regional head of the bank's Dhaka north zone, and additional Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.

Maksuda Khanam, deputy managing director of the bank, was present as a special guest in the event.

Bepza Additional Executive Director Md Anichur Rahman, Exim Bank's Corporate Affairs and Branding Division and Head of Marketing Division Sanjeev Chatterjee and local dignitaries were also present