Exim Bank holds 23rd Annual General Meeting

The bank declared 10% cash dividend

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Exim Bank's 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today (26 June) virtually from the head office of the bank. 

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting, said a press release. 

The meeting approved financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 along with the audited balance sheet, profit and loses accounts and declares 10% cash dividend for the year 2021.

Members of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammed Abdulla, Md Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major (Retd) Khandaker Nurul  Afsar, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Directors of the bank Md Firoz Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Maksuda Khanam and Company Secretary Md Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.

Managing director and CEO of the bank Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah answered to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked the shareholders for their cooperation.

