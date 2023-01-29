Ex-MD Mehmood Hossain rejoining National Bank

Banking

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 06:59 pm

Mehmood Hossain, who resigned from the position of managing director at the National Bank Limited 10 days ago, is going to rejoin the same post. 

The Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder called Mehmood Hossain on Sunday (29 January) and asked him to rejoin the National Bank, a central bank official told The Business Standard wishing anonymity.

Mehmood Hossain has agreed to the governor's request, said the official.

The central bank has taken the initiative to restore the National Bank's image which is seemingly tainted at present, he added.

"We haven't heard anything regarding Mehmood's resignation being accepted (in the bank's board meeting). Technically, he still holds the post of MD, so, he's not exactly rejoining," Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Mejbaul Haque told TBS.

When asked what the governor told Mehmood Hossain, the BB spokesperson said that it was a casual conversation. "There is nothing much to say about that. Mehmood met with the governor and other senior officials of the central bank."

The central bank will not make any further statement regarding the matter, he added.

Mehmood Hossain submitted his resignation on 18 January, after attending a meeting with the managing committee on 16 January.

Later, the bank on Thursday (26 January) said the former managing director was not forced to quit, rather he resigned from his post citing 'personal reasons'.

According to several media reports, Mehmood Hossain was forced to resign from his post over Sikder Group's interference in the National Bank Limited.

National Bank Limited

Comments

