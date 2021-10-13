Equity Property Management customers to enjoy special facilities at BRAC Bank

Banking

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 03:13 pm

Related News

Equity Property Management customers to enjoy special facilities at BRAC Bank

The bank’s Home Loan facilitates the purchase of a new apartment and renovation/extension of the existing home. At competitive interest rate and processing fee, BRAC Bank Home Loan makes dream of owning a house true. 

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 03:13 pm
Equity Property Management customers to enjoy special facilities at BRAC Bank

The customers of Equity Property Management Limited are to enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing, and promotional offers from BRAC Bank, states a press release.

This came as the renowned Chattogram-based real estate company Equity Property Management and BRAC Bank signed a memorandum of understanding.  

Mahfuzul Hoque, Chairman, Dr. Kazi Aynul Hoque, Managing Director, S. M. Jahirul Alam Jewel, DGM Sales & Marketing of Equity Property Management Limited and Md. Monirul Islam, Head of Retail Lending, Salauddin Hazari Regional Head, Chattogram Region, and Md. Sirajus Saleken, Head of Mortgage & Developer Relationship Management of BRAC Bank were present at the signing ceremony. 

The bank's Home Loan facilitates the purchase of a new apartment and renovation/extension of the existing home. At competitive interest rate and processing fee, BRAC Bank Home Loan makes dream of owning a house true. 

BRAC Bank / Equity Property Management / Home Loan facilitates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally