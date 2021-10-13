Equity Property Management customers to enjoy special facilities at BRAC Bank

The customers of Equity Property Management Limited are to enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing, and promotional offers from BRAC Bank, states a press release.

This came as the renowned Chattogram-based real estate company Equity Property Management and BRAC Bank signed a memorandum of understanding.

Mahfuzul Hoque, Chairman, Dr. Kazi Aynul Hoque, Managing Director, S. M. Jahirul Alam Jewel, DGM Sales & Marketing of Equity Property Management Limited and Md. Monirul Islam, Head of Retail Lending, Salauddin Hazari Regional Head, Chattogram Region, and Md. Sirajus Saleken, Head of Mortgage & Developer Relationship Management of BRAC Bank were present at the signing ceremony.

The bank's Home Loan facilitates the purchase of a new apartment and renovation/extension of the existing home. At competitive interest rate and processing fee, BRAC Bank Home Loan makes dream of owning a house true.