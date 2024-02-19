Enroll financial institution employees in universal pension scheme: Cenbank

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed all financial institutions in the country to bring their employees and officials under universal pension coverage.

The Financial Institutions and Market Department of the central bank issued a notification in this regard on Monday, which was sent to the managing directors and chief executives of all financial institutions.

According to the notification, the government enacted the Universal Pension Management Act-2023 and the Universal Pension Scheme Rules-2023 on 13 August 2023, to cover people in all sections of the country, especially the elderly population, under a sustainable and well-organised social security system.

The universal pension scheme is open to the participation of officers and employees of private institutions or owners of institutions, persons working in the informal sector or self-employed, low-income persons living below the poverty line, and any Bangladeshi citizen working or staying abroad.

According to central bank data, at the end of June 2023, there are a total of 6,500 officials in 35 financial institutions operating in the country. Among them, the number of women workers is 1,040.