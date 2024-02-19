Enroll financial institution employees in universal pension scheme: Cenbank

Banking

UNB
19 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:33 pm

Related News

Enroll financial institution employees in universal pension scheme: Cenbank

The Financial Institutions and Market Department of the central bank issued a notification in this regard on Monday, which was sent to the managing directors and chief executives of all financial institutions.

UNB
19 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:33 pm
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed all financial institutions in the country to bring their employees and officials under universal pension coverage.

The Financial Institutions and Market Department of the central bank issued a notification in this regard on Monday, which was sent to the managing directors and chief executives of all financial institutions.

According to the notification, the government enacted the Universal Pension Management Act-2023 and the Universal Pension Scheme Rules-2023 on 13 August 2023, to cover people in all sections of the country, especially the elderly population, under a sustainable and well-organised social security system.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The universal pension scheme is open to the participation of officers and employees of private institutions or owners of institutions, persons working in the informal sector or self-employed, low-income persons living below the poverty line, and any Bangladeshi citizen working or staying abroad.

According to central bank data, at the end of June 2023, there are a total of 6,500 officials in 35 financial institutions operating in the country. Among them, the number of women workers is 1,040.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Financial institutions / universal pension scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

14h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

2h | Videos
Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

3h | Videos
US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

5h | Videos
Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

4h | Videos