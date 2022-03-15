Employment in NRBC Bank grows 10 times in four years

Banking

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
The NRBC Bank's employment has grown 10 times over the last four years.

About 6,000 people are currently working for NRBC Bank where, back in 2017, there were only 617 people, said a press release on Tuesday (15 March).

According to bank sources, SM Parvez Tamal taking over as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank on 10 December 2017 has helped turn things around for the bank.

SM Parvez Tamal has been implementing the economic directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since taking office.

The chairman said, "We want people in remote areas to get employment opportunities from their homes." That is why we are working exclusively on microcredit. We are trying to make the village urbanisation programme a success by creating rural employment, new entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and agricultural development."

Golam Aulia, managing director of the bank said, "We are conducting banking activities in the light of the effective policies of the board of directors."

NRBC Bank is associated with various mega projects of the present government.

