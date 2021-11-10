EBL wins JP Morgan’s Elite Quality Recognition Award

Banking

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 03:25 pm

Related News

EBL wins JP Morgan’s Elite Quality Recognition Award

This award is given to clients who achieve a straight-through-processing (STP) rate above 99.70%

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has been awarded JP Morgan 'U.S. Dollar Clearing MT202 Elite Quality Recognition Award' for exceeding JP Morgan's stringent STP performance benchmark.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, received the award in a ceremony at EBL Head Office from Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head of JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A Bangladesh Representative Office today, 10 November, said a press release.

JP Morgan has been awarding selected US Dollar clearing clients since 1997, who have managed to successfully achieve a first-rate level of operational excellence and exemplary straight-though results by properly formatting their swift payments.

This award is given to clients who achieve a straight-through-processing (STP) rate above 99.70% and EBL has exceeded JPM's stringent STP performance standard by maintaining 99.98% STP.

EBL CEO expressed his gratitude to JPM for this recognition and said, "This award is recognition of EBL's commitment to high-quality performance." 

He also thanked team EBL for persistently maintaining the standard and upholding the image of the bank.
 

Corporates

JP Morgan / Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day