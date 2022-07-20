EBL wins Asiamoney’s ‘Best Domestic Bank’ award

Banking

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

EBL wins Asiamoney’s ‘Best Domestic Bank’ award

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 01:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has been honoured as Bangladesh's "Best Domestic Bank 2022" by Asiamoney, a global financial publication.

The bank has received the prestigious recognition for two years in a row, said a press release.

"We are really honoured and inspired by the award from Asiamoney for the second consecutive year.  We consider it as a recognition of our continuous team efforts in achieving excellence and resilience in any adverse situation," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL.

"Previously, Euromoney recognised EBL as the "Best Bank in Bangladesh". However, these recognitions in no way can make us complacent in this dynamic and competitive world.   EBL is constantly investing in technology and innovation to provide its customers with the most advanced banking products and services."

During the challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic, Eastern Bank made a few strategic moves to rein in operating costs, leverage strong growth in traffic on its digital platforms and social media channels, and offer new and innovative services through the bank's mobile apps, reads the media release.

In 2021, EBL's tier-1 capital rose 11.4%, year on year, to Tk26.1 billion and overall assets jumped 15.4% to Tk388.8 billion. Net profits rose 13.5% in 2021 and return on equity was 15.5%, up from 15% in 2020. In 2021 the bank declared a 35% dividend to shareholders, the highest in Bangladesh's banking industry.

The bank fine-tuned numerous features, from chatbots to QR payment solutions and online account opening services, with some of south Asia's most advanced know-your-customer and biometric toolkits, in 2021. 

EBL Skybanking app observed a 400% surge in transactions in 2021. The platform is playing a crucial role in improving customer experience and relieving pressure on the branch network. Skybanking gives users hassle-free, secure and economical banking-from-home capabilities.

Eastern Bank impressively attuned to the social-media energy to run its online campaigns on everything from new services to improving financial literacy. It has also leveraged social media to get the word out about Eastern Bank's leading role in supporting green businesses, sustainable finance and reducing Bangladesh's carbon footprint.

Asiamoney identifies which bank in each market has excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

AsiaMoney / Asiamoney Awards / Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

17m | Videos
Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

22m | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

8h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership