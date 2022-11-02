EBL wins ADB Award

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar receive the ‘Best TFP Green Deal (Issuing Bank) Award from Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Program) at EBL corporate head office in Dhaka. Through this award ADB recognizes trade finance initiatives of financial institutions that specifically involves environmental sustainability components. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has been adjudged as the Best TFP Green Deal (Issuing Bank) Award by ADB.

The award certificate was handed over to EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar by Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Program) at a simple ceremony held on Monday (31 October) at EBL corporate head office in the city's Gulshan area.

Through this award ADB recognises trade finance initiatives of financial institutions supported by the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) that specifically involves environmental sustainability components according to the selected criteria such as – how the transaction impacts development, environment and economic growth among other things.

"As an environmentally responsive bank, EBL is considering global economic trend seriously in respect of climate change and environmental sustainability. Moreover, EBL is very much aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nation. We would like to thank ADB for recognising our efforts," said Ali Reza Iftekhar.