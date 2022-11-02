EBL wins ADB Award

Banking

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

EBL wins ADB Award

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 02:17 pm
EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar receive the ‘Best TFP Green Deal (Issuing Bank) Award from Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Program) at EBL corporate head office in Dhaka. Through this award ADB recognizes trade finance initiatives of financial institutions that specifically involves environmental sustainability components. Photo: Courtesy
EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar receive the ‘Best TFP Green Deal (Issuing Bank) Award from Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Program) at EBL corporate head office in Dhaka. Through this award ADB recognizes trade finance initiatives of financial institutions that specifically involves environmental sustainability components. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has been adjudged as the Best TFP Green Deal (Issuing Bank) Award by ADB.

The award certificate was handed over to EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar by Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Program) at a simple ceremony held on Monday (31 October) at EBL corporate head office in the city's Gulshan area.

Through this award ADB recognises trade finance initiatives of financial institutions supported by the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) that specifically involves environmental sustainability components according to the selected criteria such as – how the transaction impacts development, environment and economic growth among other things. 

"As an environmentally responsive bank, EBL is considering global economic trend seriously in respect of climate change and environmental sustainability. Moreover, EBL is very much aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nation. We would like to thank ADB for recognising our efforts," said Ali Reza Iftekhar. 

 

EBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

4h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

6h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

2h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

5h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

5h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names