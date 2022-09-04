EBL signs deal with Vision Emporium

M Khorshed Anowar, the Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), and S M Salahuddin, the General Manager of Vision Emporium, signed a deal in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders can enjoy a special discount at Vision Emporium showrooms, well known for their home and kitchen appliances collection.

Rabi Sankar Parial, Head, Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking, Md Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL; Md Toriqul Islam, Head of Operation and Md Harun Or Rashid, Head of HP sales of Vision Emporium were present among others on the occasion.