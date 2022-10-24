EBL signs deal with Karnafuly Ship Builders

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed an agreement with Karnafuly Ship Builders under which EBL cardholders enjoy special discount on tickets of cruise ships of Karnafuly Cruiseline.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and Karnafuly Ship Builders Managing Director Engineer MA Rashid signed the agreement in Dhaka recently on behalf of their respective organisations.

Rabi Sankar Parial, Head, Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking; Md Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions from EBL and Asif Arafat Islam, Chief Strategy and Business Officer of Karnafuly Cruiseline were present among others.