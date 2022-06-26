EBL signs agreement with an Indian hospital group

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has recently signed an agreement with Yashoda Group of Hospitals of India. Under the agreement, EBL cardholders will enjoy a special discount at the Indian hospital.

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Keshav Gupta, Senior Vice President of Yashoda Group of Hospitals signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Rabi Sankar Parial, Head of Alternate Channels and Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL; Md. Shahinur Rahman, County Manager- Bangladesh of Yashoda Group of Hospitals and others were present on the occasion.

