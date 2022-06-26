EBL signs agreement with an Indian hospital group

Banking

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 04:06 pm

Related News

EBL signs agreement with an Indian hospital group

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 04:06 pm
EBL signs agreement with an Indian hospital group

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has recently signed an agreement with Yashoda Group of Hospitals of India. Under the agreement, EBL cardholders will enjoy a special discount at the Indian hospital.

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Keshav Gupta, Senior Vice President of Yashoda Group of Hospitals signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Rabi Sankar Parial, Head of Alternate Channels and Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL; Md. Shahinur Rahman, County Manager- Bangladesh of Yashoda Group of Hospitals and others were present on the occasion.
 

 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

6h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

20h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

6m | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

2h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj