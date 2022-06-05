EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD, CEO

Banking

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 04:30 pm

Related News

EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD, CEO

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD, CEO

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has reappointed Ali Reza Iftekhar as the Managing Director and CEO for a fifth time until his retirement on 18 April. 

He has been serving the post since 2007, according to a press release issued Sunday.

Iftekhar is a recipient of CEO of the Year 2012 award at Asian Leadership Award programme held in Dubai. 

He also led the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), a forum of managing directors of scheduled banks, for two terms 2020-21 and 2014-2015. 

Iftekhar is an ardent promoter of sustainable growth and has successfully introduced international best practices and ethical banking and transformed EBL into a leading financial brand in the country. 

Under his leadership, the bank has achieved many accolades including the Fastest Growing Digital Bank of 2021 by International Finance Banking Awards, Bank of the Year awarded by the Banker Magazine for two consecutive years, Best Retail Bank in Bangladesh awarded by The Asian Banker for six consecutive years 2013- 2018; Euromoney Best Bank in Bangladesh for three consecutive years, Asiamoney Best Corporate and Investment Bank of Bangladesh for four consecutive years, FinanceAsia Best Bank of Bangladesh in 2017 and 2019, the IFC Global Award for the Best Partner for Working Capital Systemic Solution; ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence; the Best Financial Institution 2010 at the DHL-Daily Star Bangladesh Business Award.

In his 37 years career, he held important positions in local private and international banks including Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and AB Bank.

A marketing graduate from University of Dhaka, he has vast experience in risk management, corporate compliance and regulatory issues in the banking sector.

He joined EBL as deputy managing director back in 2004 and was promoted to additional managing director in 2006.

EBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

1h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

5h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

2h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

2h | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

2h | Videos
Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%