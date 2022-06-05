EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD, CEO

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has reappointed Ali Reza Iftekhar as the Managing Director and CEO for a fifth time until his retirement on 18 April.

He has been serving the post since 2007, according to a press release issued Sunday.

Iftekhar is a recipient of CEO of the Year 2012 award at Asian Leadership Award programme held in Dubai.

He also led the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), a forum of managing directors of scheduled banks, for two terms 2020-21 and 2014-2015.

Iftekhar is an ardent promoter of sustainable growth and has successfully introduced international best practices and ethical banking and transformed EBL into a leading financial brand in the country.

Under his leadership, the bank has achieved many accolades including the Fastest Growing Digital Bank of 2021 by International Finance Banking Awards, Bank of the Year awarded by the Banker Magazine for two consecutive years, Best Retail Bank in Bangladesh awarded by The Asian Banker for six consecutive years 2013- 2018; Euromoney Best Bank in Bangladesh for three consecutive years, Asiamoney Best Corporate and Investment Bank of Bangladesh for four consecutive years, FinanceAsia Best Bank of Bangladesh in 2017 and 2019, the IFC Global Award for the Best Partner for Working Capital Systemic Solution; ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence; the Best Financial Institution 2010 at the DHL-Daily Star Bangladesh Business Award.

In his 37 years career, he held important positions in local private and international banks including Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and AB Bank.

A marketing graduate from University of Dhaka, he has vast experience in risk management, corporate compliance and regulatory issues in the banking sector.

He joined EBL as deputy managing director back in 2004 and was promoted to additional managing director in 2006.