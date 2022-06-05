EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD and CEO

Banking

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 07:29 pm

EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD and CEO

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 07:29 pm
EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD and CEO

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has reappointed Ali Reza Iftekhar as managing director and CEO for a fifth term until his retirement on 18 April, 2026. He has been in this position since 2007.  

He is a recipient of CEO of the Year 2012 award at Asian Leadership Award program held in Dubai. He also led the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), a forum of managing directors of scheduled banks, for two terms 2020-21 and 2014-2015. 

As CEO of EBL, Ali Reza Iftekhar, the longest serving business leader of the country's banking industry, transformed the private commercial bank into one of the most valuable financial brands in Bangladesh. He is an ardent promoter of sustainable growth and has successfully introduced international best practices and ethical banking and transformed EBL into a leading financial brand in the country.

Under his leadership, the bank has achieved many accolades including the Fastest Growing Digital Bank of 2021 by International Finance Banking Awards, Bank of the Year awarded by the Banker Magazine for two consecutive years, Asiamoney Best Corporate and Investment Bank of Bangladesh for four consecutive years, FinanceAsia Best Bank of Bangladesh in 2017 and 2019, Best Retail Bank in Bangladesh awarded by The Asian Banker for six consecutive years 2013 - 2018; Euromoney Best Bank in Bangladesh for three consecutive years, the IFC Global Award for the Best Partner for Working Capital Systemic Solution; ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence; the Best Financial Institution 2010 at the DHL-Daily Star Bangladesh Business Award.

In his 37 years career, he held important positions in local private and international banks including Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and AB Bank.
 

