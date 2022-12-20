EBL partners with AMAL Foundation

Banking

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

EBL partners with AMAL Foundation

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 03:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and AMAL Foundation will collaborate to support financial inclusion, bankability and access to finance for women-owned SMEs, and promote economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs.

Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management of EBL and Esrat Karim Eve, founder and director of AMAL Foundation exchanged documents after signing MoU to this effect in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Natasha Kader, acting head of Women Banking of EBL and Sarah Jabeen Kristy, head of programme of AMAL Foundation were also present on the occasion.

EBL / Amal Foundation / partners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

5h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

6h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

7h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

56m | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

1h | TBS Insight
Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

36m | TBS Food
Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan