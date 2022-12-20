EBL partners with AMAL Foundation

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and AMAL Foundation will collaborate to support financial inclusion, bankability and access to finance for women-owned SMEs, and promote economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs.

Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management of EBL and Esrat Karim Eve, founder and director of AMAL Foundation exchanged documents after signing MoU to this effect in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Natasha Kader, acting head of Women Banking of EBL and Sarah Jabeen Kristy, head of programme of AMAL Foundation were also present on the occasion.