EBL Mission Bangladesh hits the road

Banking

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 08:39 pm

Related News

EBL Mission Bangladesh hits the road

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 08:39 pm
EBL Mission Bangladesh hits the road

Four bikers, all are employees of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) set off to a campaign called EBL Mission Bangladesh from the corporate head office of the Bank in city's Gulshan area on Monday (22 August), to spread the message of proper use of electricity, preserve energy, road safety, integrity and EBL service excellence guidelines.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, kicked off EBL Mission Bangladesh by handing over the flags reading the messages of the campaign. 

He also handed over the motorbike driving safety wearable to the riders. Senior officials of the bank were also present at the inauguration ceremony to express their good wishes to the team.

While handing over the flags and safety gears to the mission team, Ali Reza Iftekhar said, 'EBL is renowned for innovation, whether engaging its employees or providing quality customer service. For EBL the employees are the most valuable asset of the company. Employee engagement is, therefore, at the top of its entire agenda. Nurturing future leaders, scouting talents, encouraging creative pursuits among the employees has made EBL an exciting place to work with zest and passion.'

The bikers, Al-Razi, Rasel Hossain Patwary, Mizanur Rahman and AMM Afsarur Rahman Bhuiyan will travel all the 64 districts of Bangladesh, visit EBL branches and meet customers and colleagues alike to share the message of the mission.

The campaign is part of EBL's 30-year anniversary celebration of service excellence.

EBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

9h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

25m | Videos
Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

1h | Videos
NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

1h | Videos
Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs