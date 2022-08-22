EBL Mission Bangladesh hits the road

Four bikers, all are employees of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) set off to a campaign called EBL Mission Bangladesh from the corporate head office of the Bank in city's Gulshan area on Monday (22 August), to spread the message of proper use of electricity, preserve energy, road safety, integrity and EBL service excellence guidelines.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, kicked off EBL Mission Bangladesh by handing over the flags reading the messages of the campaign.

He also handed over the motorbike driving safety wearable to the riders. Senior officials of the bank were also present at the inauguration ceremony to express their good wishes to the team.

While handing over the flags and safety gears to the mission team, Ali Reza Iftekhar said, 'EBL is renowned for innovation, whether engaging its employees or providing quality customer service. For EBL the employees are the most valuable asset of the company. Employee engagement is, therefore, at the top of its entire agenda. Nurturing future leaders, scouting talents, encouraging creative pursuits among the employees has made EBL an exciting place to work with zest and passion.'

The bikers, Al-Razi, Rasel Hossain Patwary, Mizanur Rahman and AMM Afsarur Rahman Bhuiyan will travel all the 64 districts of Bangladesh, visit EBL branches and meet customers and colleagues alike to share the message of the mission.

The campaign is part of EBL's 30-year anniversary celebration of service excellence.