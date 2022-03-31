EBL launches contactless Visa debit and prepaid cards

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched contactless Visa debit and prepaid cards, reportedly the first of its kind in Bangladesh.

In addition to contactless payment, the cards offer all the existing features of regular EBL debit and prepaid cards, according to a press release issued today.

Contactless cards are faster ways to pay with the EBL cards for purchases up to Tk3,000 at participating stores.

Instead of inserting a card into the merchant terminal, only through a simple tap of card on the contactless terminal payment will be done without entering a PIN.

Other benefits include dual currency facility, faster access to funds globally 24/7, online bill payment facility, international and local shopping, and access to shops and restaurants throughout the globe.

"For us customer experience in seamless and hassle-free payment transactions is always a priority. With the introduction of the two new contactless Visa cards, we will be able to serve our customers better. Visa has been one of the most valued partners in helping us bring in innovative products and services for the local market, " said Ali Reza Iftekhar, EBL Managing Director and CEO.

EBL Visa contactless debit and prepaid cards were unveiled at the bank's head office in Gulshan.

Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Ahmed Shaheen, Head of Digital Financial Services Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Chief Technology Officer Zahidul Haque, Head of Communications and External Affairs Ziaul Karim, and Head of Cards Nahid Farzana attended the launching ceremony from EBL.

Ashish Chakraborty, Director-Business Development, South Asia; Arifur Rahman, Director-Merchant Sales and Acquiring, South Asia from VISA were present among others on the occasion.