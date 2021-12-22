EBL inaugurates Agent Banking Outlet at Dakshinkhan

Md. Motaleb Mia, Councilor of Ward no. 47, Dhaka North City Corporation inaugurates an Agent Banking Outlet of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) at Adam Ali Market of Dakshinkhan in the city recently.

According to a press release, EBL Head of Liability and Wealth Management Syed Zulkar Nayen and Agent Owner Md. Abdur Rahman Robin were present among others on the occasion.