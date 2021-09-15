EBL honored as a leading income tax payer

Fazle Kabir, Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, hands over a crest of recognition to Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) at a function held yesterday on 14 September, states a press release.

EBL received the honor for its significant contribution in achieving the target (24,000 crore Taka) for 2020-2021, set for the Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU).

Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division and Chairman National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem were also present on the occasion.