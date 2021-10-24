EBL holds training programme on Sustainable Finance

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) organised a training session on "Sustainable Finance" at its head office in Gulshan on Saturday.

At the event, the general manager of the Sustainable Finance Department (SFD) of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Morshed Millat made presentations on sustainable finance as the chief guest, said a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy General Manager Chowdhury Liakat and Sustainable Finance Department (SFD) Joint Director Abu Rayhan also made presentations on Green Financing Funds.

EBL Acting Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen and designated high officials participated in the event as well.