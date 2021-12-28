EBL cardholder to avail benefits on Toppr subscription

Banking

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:25 pm

Related News

EBL cardholder to avail benefits on Toppr subscription

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Photo: EBL signing ceremony
Photo: EBL signing ceremony

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Bitspearhead Limited signed an agreement today for EBL cardholders to avail benefits on subscription fees of Toppr, an online learning app.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Radi Chowdhury, managing director of Bitspearhead Limited, authorised partner of Toppr Technologies Private Limited, signed the agreement, said a press release.

Tanbeer Dawood, head of Student Banking of Retail Propositions of EBL and Supriyo Chowdhury, senior general manager of Toppr and others were present on the occasion.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / Bitspearhead / Toppr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

12h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

11h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

12h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

47m | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

52m | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

52m | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one