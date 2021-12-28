EBL cardholder to avail benefits on Toppr subscription

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Bitspearhead Limited signed an agreement today for EBL cardholders to avail benefits on subscription fees of Toppr, an online learning app.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Radi Chowdhury, managing director of Bitspearhead Limited, authorised partner of Toppr Technologies Private Limited, signed the agreement, said a press release.

Tanbeer Dawood, head of Student Banking of Retail Propositions of EBL and Supriyo Chowdhury, senior general manager of Toppr and others were present on the occasion.