EBL ATM network connects with Bangabandhu Satellite-1

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has become the country's first bank to connect its ATM network with Bangabandhu Satellite-1.

An agreement between EBL and Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) was signed today at a simple ceremony at the head office of BSCL in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Dr. Shahjahan Mahmood, Chairman and CEO of BSCL and Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BSCL Managing Director Shafiqul Islam, GM-Sales and Marketing Shah Ahmedul Kabir; EBL Chief Technology Officer Zahidul Haque were also present at the signing ceremony along with senior executives from both the organizations.