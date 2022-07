M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of Eastern Bank, Manish Mishra, Chief Executive Officer and Shahroz Al Islam Asif, FCCA, Head of Finance of Labaid Limited and others are seen in the picture at the agreement signing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Labaid Limited have signed an agreement at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

The agreement allows Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club International, Discover and UnionPay International cardholders of EBL and any other banks to pay for healthcare services availed at Labaid Diagnostics Centers across Bangladesh through EBL POS (Point of sale) terminals, said a press release.