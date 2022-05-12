Eastern Bank opens a new branch at Dhanmondi

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) inaugurates a new branch at the Dhanmondi Residential Area in the city today (12 May).

EBL Chairman Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury inaugurates the branch This is the third branch of the bank in the area, says a press release.

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, senior officials of the bank and local dignitaries were present on the occasion. Located at the Suvastu Zenim Plaza at road no. 27(old) the branch offers all modern banking facilities and hosts a separate Islamic Banking Wing.