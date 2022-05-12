Eastern Bank opens a new branch at Dhanmondi

Eastern Bank Limited opened a new branch at Dhanmondi.

EBL Chairman Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury inaugurate a new branch at the Dhanmondi Residential Area in the city on Thursday (12 May), said a press release.

This is the third branch of the bank in the area. EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, senior officials of the bank and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Located at the Suvastu Zenim Plaza at road no. 27(old) the branch offers all modern banking facilities and hosts a separate Islamic Banking Wing.