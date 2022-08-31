Eastern Bank also asked to explain dollar manipulation

The Bangladesh Bank has also sought an explanation from Eastern Bank for making excessive profits by manipulating the dollar price amid volatility in the country's foreign exchange market.

In a letter on 24 August, the central bank asked the private sector lender for information on various issues, such as dollar "exchange profit" and "maximum profit spread".

The central bank is carrying out an inspection at 16 banks for making excessive profits through the manipulation of dollars.

On 18 August, the Bangladesh Bank removed the treasury heads of six banks and sought an explanation from their managing directors in this regard. Later, the central bank asked for an explanation from the managing director of Eastern Bank too.

The six banks that faced action are Dutch Bangla Bank, South East Bank, Prime Bank, City Bank, Brac Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank, said, "Gradually, all banks will be inspected on the dollar issue. Action will be taken if any irregularities are found."

According to sources at the central bank, Eastern Bank has presented the wrong information to the regulator. The bank actually sold the dollar at a higher price than the rate it offered. For this, the central bank has found disparities in its dollar-selling spread.

In addition, eight more banks have made unusual gains from forex dealings, according to the central bank data.

Bank Asia, a private commercial bank, has registered the highest 770% year-on-year growth in its profit from foreign exchange dealings in the first six months of this year.

The bank's profit from dollar trading surged by around eight times to Tk200 crore in the January-June period from only Tk23 crore in the same period a year ago.

Seven other banks that made excessive gains through dollar trading are NCC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Mercantile Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, United Commercial Bank, Eastern Bank and Islami Bank.