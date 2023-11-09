Dollar price reaches record Tk128 amid crisis

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Dollar price in both open and kerb markets reached a record high of Tk128, owing to a greenback shortage and the rising trend in remittance dollar price in banks.

Talking to several money changers in Motijheel and Dilkusha areas of the capital, The Business Standard learned that banks are now buying remittance dollars from foreign money exchange institutions at the highest rate of Tk124.

This has impacted cash dollars in the open market and prices have increased by Tk7-8 in a week.

Last week, money changers sold dollars at a rate between Tk120-121.

However, the retail dollar price is not supposed to exceed Tk114 as per the central bank fixed rate.

Visiting the market, a money changer in Bijoy Sarani of the capital was heard telling a customer that there were no dollars to sell.

"According to the instructions of the central bank, we want to sell dollars. But first I have to get dollars. Despite offering Tk123-124, we are not getting any dollar. So, there are no dollars to sell."

Many customers who went to buy the greenback returned empty-handed.

Murad Hasan, owner of Dohar Money Changer in Dilkusha, told The Business Standard, that there was a crisis of cash dollars.

"So, our demand for cash dollars has increased a lot, but we cannot meet it," he said.